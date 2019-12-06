MOUNT PLEASANT — When Paul Pewitt and Daingerfield met back in 1962 — the only time the two county rivals had ever tangled in the postseason before Friday — defenses were the story as Daingerfield earned an 8-6 win over the Brahmas.
On Friday, there was plenty of offense on display as Paul Pewitt rallied from a big halftime deficit to earn a 45-42 win over Daingerfield in a Class 3A Division II regional championship game at Sam Parker Field.
The win avenges a 42-38 loss to Daingerfield in district play back on Nov. 1 and moves Paul Pewitt to 13-1 on the season. The Brahmas will face unbeaten East Bernard (14-0) next week in the state semifinals. East Bernard was a 30-10 winner over Ganado on Friday.
Daingerfield ends its season with an 11-3 record.
The Brahmas trailed 30-13 at halftime, 36-19 midway through the third quarter and 42-31 12 seconds into the fourth period before mounting a final comeback.
The Bulls kept it close when Cross Holder connected with La-Jathan Allen on a 48-yard touchdown pass to end a 7-play, 82-yard drive with 8:57 left in teh third to make it a 30-19 contest.
Daingerfield answered with a Zaylon Jeter 15-yard touchdown run two minutes later, but Eric Morris sacked Jeter on the try for two and the Tigers led 36-19.
A 57-yard screen pass for a touchdown from Holder to Allen pulled the Bulls to within 11 (36-25) with 4:22 left in the third, and then Allen came up big on defense for the Brahmas when he intercepted a Jeter pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. That made it a 36-31 contest with 2:02 left in the third.
Just 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, Allen hit Martez Allen on a 30-yard touchdown pass to end a 6-play, 70-yard drive that put Daingerfield on top 42-31.
The Bulls weren’t finished.
Holder’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Kadrien Johnson with 6:00 left capped a 14-play, 75-yard drive that pulled Paul Pewitt to within five points (42-37). Then, with 1:48 left, Johnson rambled 29 yards for the touchdown and Allen tacked on the two-pointer to give the Brahmas a 45-42 lead.
Allen ended his big night by knocking down a Hail Mary atttempt by the Tigers on the game’s final play.
After trading touchdowns in the early going, Daingerfield took control of things and scored 22 unanswered points to close out the first half and take a 30-13 lead in at intermission.
The Tigers fumbled the opening kickoff, and Paul Pewitt’s Joey Green recovered but the Brahmas were unable to take advantage of the miscue as Daingerfield’s defense forced a three-and-out.
The Brahmas later got on the board with a 57-yard touchdown run by Holder, but the try for two points failed and Paul Pewitt settled for a 6-0 lead with 7:40 left in the opening stanza.
Daingerfield answered quickly when Jeter tossed a 73-yard TD strike to Tyrese Grant at the 6:38 mark of the first period. Zavien Parker hauled in a pass from Jeter for the two-pointer, and the Tigers held a slim 8-6 lead.
Holder’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Tanor Mines on fourth-and-3 capped an 11-play, 65-yard drive to move Paul Pewitt back in front briefly with 1:23 to play in the first, but it was all Daingerfield the rest of the half.
Five seconds into the second quarter, Jeter scored on a 6-yard run to give the Tigers the lead for good.
The Tigers added to the lead with 8:09 left in the half on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jeter to Allen on a fake punt. Jeter, the upback in punt formation, later ran it in for two points and the Tigers led 22-13 after a six-play, 98-yard march.
The final score of the half came with just 10 seconds showing on the clock when Jeter hit Ja’Kobie Craver on a 2-yard TD pass and Craver added the two-pointer to end a 13-play, 68-yard drive that started when the Tiger defense held on fourth down.