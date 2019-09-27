GILMER — The Gilmer Buckeyes defense was sensational, keeping Newton’s high-powered running attack at bay and snapping the defending back-to-back 3A Division II state champions’ 33-game win streak by shutting them out 16-0.
The Buckeyes looked ready to play and were up for the challenge on being the team to snap the streak. Gilmer, held a (2-2) record heading into the contest against the undefeated (3-0) Eagles, and head coach Matt Turner said they believed if they stayed steady on defensive and held faith in their plan things could go their way.
“Going into this defensively we just talked about our alignment, our assignment, and we had to tackle,” Turner said. “This was big for us. I’m excited and the kids are excited.”
The Buckeyes had a solid first half on defense, keeping Newton from doing much at all –– holding the Eagles to just 73 yards total and only three first downs in the opening half. Newton only crossed over into Gilmer territory only on one drive which ended in a punt.
“We controlled the line of scrimmage,” Turner added. “We did a good job controlling the edge and forcing them the run the ball up the middle and wearing them down. We were the most physical team from start to finish. Our effort didn’t let up and just a tremendous job from this team”
Gilmer held Newton to just 72 yards rushing and 43 yards passing on the night.
The Buckeyes did what they’re known to do and that’s spread the ball around the field. Gilmer senior quarterback Mason hurt was 14 of 27 for 127 yards and no interceptions. He hit eight different targets, while the running game ran eight different rushers. Most notably senior running back Darrell Bush, who had 13 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
The first points of the game came with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter, when Bush jolted in from three yards out. Jose Hernandez converted for the extra-point kick to put Gilmer up, 7-0.
The Buckeyes, with 8:51 to go in the 2nd frame and the Buckeyes defense pressing on the Eagles –– as they were facing a 3rd and 7 from their own three-yard line –– dropped the Eagles running back Kevin Watson in the end zone for a safety, giving the Buckeyes two points to go up 9-0 and that where the score stayed going into the break.
Newton poised to turn things around in the second half, still couldn’t get anything to go its way. The Eagles burned through two timeouts in the quarter, were being shut out and stopped at will. With under 8 minutes remaining in the quarter, Bush scored from a yard out to put the Buckeyes up 16-0.
Next week, Gilmer heads out on the road to Bullard, while Newton is at home against Legacy School of Sports.