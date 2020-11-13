LINDALE — Gilmer needed one half to establish its dominance en route to a 54-21 win over Canton Friday in their Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at Eagle Stadium.
Buckeyes junior quarterback Brandon Tennison passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns — three of them to senior Dylan Fluellen (82, 34, 39) — while Gilmer’s defense returned two interceptions for touchdowns. It all added up to an insurmountable 54-7 lead at halftime.
Gilmer took its foot off the gas in the second half with Canton tacking on a couple consolation touchdowns for the final scoreline.
The Buckeyes (10-1) advance to the area round against either Godley or Quinlan-Ford. Canton completes its season at 3-7.
The Eagles were paced in the loss by senior running back Chris Cade, who rushed for 139 yards on 21 carries while also catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Canton quarterback Jason Brisbois passed for 100 yards and two scores.
Gilmer got on the board early in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Jared Ward. The scoring drive took seven plays. The Buckeyes used a more direct route for the rest of their first-half points. Fluellen caught an 85-yard scoring strike for a 14-0 lead.
Canton fired back, helped by a 63-yard rumble up the middle by Cade that set up the Eagles at the Gilmer 11. On first down, Brisbois lofted a pass into the corner that was caught by Ja’Braylon Pickens in the end zone. Pickens outwrestled the Gilmer defender for the ball and an 11-yard TD to make it 14-7 with 1:49 to play in the first quarter.
Gilmer went back to the air to respond with Tennison connecting with Fluellen again, this time on a 34-yard TD.
A quick three and out to start the second quarter by Canton was met by a 39-yard TD pass from Tennison to Fluellen to make it 35-7, following the PAT by Jose Hernandez.
Gilmer’s quick strikes continued. Davion Smith returned an interception 50 yards for a score and Mason Hurt found some space and took advantage for a 61-yard catch and run TD to make it 41-7 Gilmer.
Another interception return, this one by Rohan Fluellen, covered 57 yards to the house to make it 47-7.
The final score of the half came with 2:55 remaining as Tennison fired a 45-yard TD strike to Hurt for the 54-7 halftime lead.
Canton was able to grab a couple scores back in the second half. The first came on a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Kale Shaw. The last score came courtesy of Cade, who snagged a two-yard TD pass from Brisbois.