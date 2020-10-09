GILMER — The Buckeyes scored twice in the final 1:05 of the first half to turn a close game into a blowout, eventually cruising to a 59-13 win over the Spring Hill Panthers in the District 8-4A Division II opener for both teams at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Gilmer moves to 5-1 with the win, its 22 in 24 meetings between the two teams.
Spring Hill saw its three-game winning streak snapped, and the Panthers drop to 3-3 on the year.
Gilmer took the lead with less than a minute to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by quarterback Brandon Tennison to cap a 68-yard drive. It was the start of a huge night for Tennison, who later tossed four touchdown passes.
Davion Smith’s 3-yard run with 8:01 left in the second quarter capped a 73-yard march for the Buckeyes and put Gilmer in front 14-0, but Spring Hill caught a break later and got on the board.
Spring Hill dove 56 yards, and quarterback Brennan Ferguson raced the final six yards before fumbling into the end zone. Devaunte Powers was there to fall on the loose ball for a touchdown, but the try for two failed and the Panthers trailed 14-6 with 1:47 to play in the half.
Then, the wheels fell off.
Tennison hit Dylan Fluellen on a 47-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 to play to make it a 21-6 contest, and after a Rohan Fluellen interception, Tennison hooked up with Dylan Fluellen again for a 26-yard TD strike and a 28-6 Buckeye lead at the half.
Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Tennison hit Rohan Fluellen for a 10-yard TD pass after a Cody Guidry interception, and six mintues later Tennison hooked up with Rohan Fluellen again — this time from 37 yards out — to extend the Gilmer lead to 42-6.
A 22-yard field goal by Dominic Chavez gave Gilmer a 45-6 lead heading to the fourth, and Jared Ward added to the Buckeye lead with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 6:35 mark to make it a 52-6 contest.
Jax Stovall hit Curtis Crowe on a 34-yard scoring toss to get Spring Hill back on the board, and the Panthers trailed 52-13 with 3:55 to play after the PAT by Jose De La Cruz.
Ward’s 20-yard scoring jaunt with 1:53 left capped the scoring and made the final 59-13.
Spring Hill visits Liberty-Eylau and Gilmer travels to Pittsburg next Friday.