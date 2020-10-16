PITTSBURG - Marshae Spraglin's 43-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Brandon Tennison set the stage early Friday in Gilmer's 41-6 win over District 8-4A Division II opponent the Pittsburg Pirates at Pirate Stadium.
In one of the older rivalries of the area, the Buckeye's of Gilmer were far too much for the Pittsburg Pirates to handle. The Buckeye's had over 400-plus yards of offense with most of it coming through the air.
Buckeye junior quarterback Brandon Tennison was 20 for 30 with 303 passing yards and threw four touchdowns in Friday's victory.
After Pittsburg opened up play with a quick three-and-out, Gilmer got on the board on their opening drive when Tennison found Dylan Fluellen in the end zone for an 18-yard catch and score.
The Buckeyes controlled the entire first quarter being up 24-0 after Buckeye kicker Jose Hernandez contributed with a field goal from 30-yards out to extend their lead. Pittsburg muffed the kickoff and the Buckeyes recovered on the Pirate 19-yard line. Two play's later Tennison hooks up with Fluellen in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown, closing the first quarter up 31-0.
Midway through the second, the Buckeye's scored again after controlling the ball for 5:17 with a 14-play drive with Tennison going deep and finding Luke Watson down field for a 38-yard touchdown sending the Buckeyes up 41-0 at the half.
The Buckeye's defense continued to dominate throughout the second half. For most of the game, they kept Pittsburg under the century mark in offensive yardage. The Pirates finished with a total of 184 yards from scrimmage.
Pittsburg managed to put points up on the board before this one ended. With just 14 seconds left, Kemarian McCain found Gio Rojas downfield for a 56-yard catch and score to erased the zero off the board.
Next week, Gilmer (6-1, 2-0) is at home against Liberty-Eylau (4-2, 1-0), Pittsburg (0-6, 0-2) goes on the road to face North Lamar.