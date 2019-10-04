BULLARD – A dominant first half from the Buckeyes knocked the wind out of the Bullard Panthers early as Gilmer took care of business on the road for a 43-7 win.
Gilmer took control of things early, going up 20-0 early in the second quarter. Buckeyes quarterback Mason Hurt linked up with wide-receiver Eddie Ray twice for scores. Once for 64 yards and again for 17 yards. Hurt was 9 of 15 for 174 yards and three touchdowns for the evening.
Gilmer running back Darrell Bush had 11 carries for 63 yards and running back Davion Smith had eight carries for 101 yards and one touchdown.
The Buckeyes were tough once again on defense too, holding the Panthers to just 171 yards total on the night.
Early in the first, Gilmer put the first points of the game with a 3-yard scoop and score from Brycen Jimmerson off a muffed punt from Bullard on their own 12 yard line. Jose Hernandez tacked on the extra-point to bring the score to 7-0.
The Buckeyes added to their lead with 4:32 left in the opening frame, with beautiful 64-yard bomb from Mason Hurt to Eddie Ray. They tried to stretch their lead further by going got two but were unsuccessful in doing so, leaving the score 13-0.
Early in the second stanza, Gilmers Davion Smith sprinted into the end zone for a 22-yard score. This time successful PAT put the Buckeyes up 20-0.
After a couple of back-to-back fumbles from both teams, Bullard finally found itself in scoring range. Tristen Shewmake hooked up with Bryson Luscome for a nine yard catch and score to give the Panthers their first points of the game with 3:22 remaining the second quarter.
Just before the break, Gilmer put a bigger stamp on their dominant first half perfomance, when Darrell Bush plunged into the end zone from 5 yards out.
Gilmer went into the half up 27-7.
The Buckeyes opened the second half flying out the gate fast. Hurt once again found Ray for their second hooked of the night. This time for a 17 yard catch and score.
In the fourth quarter, Gilmer continued to put a pounding on Bullard. Hurt fired a quick pass to Jayden Griffin and he razzled and dazzled his way down the sideline for a 47 yard touchdown with just 7:47 left in the game, adding to the Buckeyes lead up, 43-7.
Buckeyes defense did the rest in the final frame.
Next week, Gilmer (4-2) is at home against Spring Hill, while Bullard (1-5) goes on the road to Wills Point.