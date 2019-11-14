TYLER -- There was little doubt whether or not Gilmer was going to advance early into Thursday night’s bi-district contest on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The only question was whether the Buckeyes would record their second consecutive shutout.
The Buckeyes led 21-0 less than five minutes into the game on the way to a 57-0 rout of Farmersville.
Gilmer (8-3) advances to face either Wills Point or Fairfield.
Farmersville got into the red zone on one occasion. The Farmers moved the ball to the 12 midway through the second quarter and attempted a 29-yard field goal by Eli Alonso, but the kick was no good.
For the remainder of the night, Gilmer’s “Black Flag Defense” stood tall, forcing three turnovers and keeping Farmersville out of the end zone.
Gilmer’s offense was also pretty effective.
On the second play from scrimmage, Mason Hurt connected with Darrell Bush for a 23-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 7-0.
After a Farmersville three-and-out, Gilmer needed just five plays to go 62 yards. Bush scored from 33 yards out to make the score 14-0 with 8:46 left in the first quarter.
Farmersville was lined up to punt on its next drive, but a bobbled snap forced punter Braden Lair to pass, and Gilmer’s Jaydon Griffin came away with the interception. Hurt threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Fluellen on the next play to put the score at 21-0.
Farmersville then had a 18-play drive that lasted more than eight minutes and lasted into the second quarter. The drive stalled in Gilmer territory when Bush recorded a sack on fourth down. On the next play, Davion Smith went 62 yards to the end zone. Later in the half, Hurt used 30-yard passes to Fluellen and Marshae Spraglin to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by DJ Shead with 1:53 on the clock.
With three seconds left in the half, a snap into the back of the end zone on a punt attempt resulted in a safety as Gilmer led 37-0 at halftime.
Shead had a second 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
With 5:37 left in the third quarter, Keke Johnson scored on an 8-yard run for Gilmer’s first time to score 50 points this season. The Buckeyes’ previous high was 47 points in the season opener against Atlanta.
Jaron Choyce capped off the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes have allowed just 6 points in three games since a 37-24 loss to Pleasant Grove.
Gilmer finished with 27 carries for 339 yards. The Buckeyes had 505 total yards in the contest.
Smith carried the ball twice for 78 yards. Demontre McNeil had eight carries for 52 yards.
Hurt was 9 of 12 for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Travis Zingaro led Farmersville (2-9) with 35 yards on 21 carries. Ethan Cortez ran for 28 yards and threw for 86 yards. Matt White had six grabs for 49 yards for the Farmers.
Jaydon Griffin, Eddie Ray and Gabe Griffin all intercepted passes for the Buckeyes.