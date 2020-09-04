HENDERSON — Brandon Tennison threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and Gilmer knocked off Henderson 22-20 Friday at Lion Stadium.
The Buckeyes scored all their points in the first half and led 22-14 late when Henderson’s Devin Phillips forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter. Teammate Kyler Branham recovered, and D’Cameron Walker brought the Lions to within two points with a 6-yard touchdown run with 3:40 to go in the game.
However, the potential game-tying 2-point run failed, and Henderson had a long touchdown pass called back with under two minutes to go after forcing a Buckeyes punt.
Gilmer’s defense forced an interception inside the 5 with less than a minute left to seal the win.
Tennison completed 14 of 22 passes for the Buckeyes (2-0). Rohan Fluellen caught five passes for 91 yards and a score.
Donovan Davis had 114 yards in the loss for Henderson (1-1). Tobaiuss Jackson caught four passes for 75 yards.
The Lions got going early when kicker Trust Carston recovered a Gilmer fumble on the opening kickoff.
Davis found Bryson Collins from six yards out to get Henderson on the board.
Decorrian Walton scooped up another Buckeyes fumble on the first play of the ensuing possession and ran it in from 29 yards out to put Henderson up 14-0 with 9:30 remaining in the first quarter after Jim Jose’s second PAT.
Walton would also pick off a pass on the night.
Jaron Choyce answered with a 1-yard touchdown run to get Gilmer on the board, and the 2-point conversion run by Davion Smith made it 14-8 with 5:50 left in the opening stanza.
Tennison had a 4-yard touchdown pass to put Gilmer ahead and connected with Marshae Spraglin from 48 yards out late in the first half to give the Buckeyes a 22-14 lead at the break.
Spraglin picked off a pass for the Buckeyes.
Carston added an interception for Henderson, which visits Kaufman Friday.
Gilmer travels to Atlanta next week.