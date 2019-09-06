VAN – On a warm night at Van Memorial Stadium. The Buckeyes held control in this one, going on the road against the Van Vandals winning 41-21 to stretch their record to 2-0.
Gilmer came out swinging as tonight’s visitors against Van. They ran the ball effectively putting up 275 total rushing yards. Senior running back Darrell Bush did most of the hauling early for the Buckeyes with 14 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Gilmer’s signal caller Mason Hurt completed 15 of 25 passes for 176 yard with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
It wasn’t all bad for Van as they had some success in their passing game. Quarterback Jayton Moffat completed 20 of 35 passes for 215 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.
Early in the first quarter Gilmer took a 7-0 lead after Darrell Bush was able to punch it in from five yards out. With 7:04 to go in the first, Van was able to get on the board with a 1 yard keeper from quarterback Moffatt. A successful PAT from Sam Hartman tied to game 7-7. The very next drive the Buckeyes hurried down the field to get their lead back. Gilmer scored with a 20 yard scamper from Bush. They missed the extra-point making the score 13-7 with 5:18 left in the quarter.
The Buckeyes were the first to score in the second quarter with a 21 yard dash to the end zone from Bush. Another missed PAT left the score at 19-7 with 5:43 left in the second quarter.
On the Buckeyes next drive, Hurt carried the ball in from three yards out with 4:42 to go in the same frame giving Gilmer a 27-7 lead. Later in the half, the Vandals scored on a seven yard pass and catch from Moffatt to Javonta Thomas shortening the Buckeyes lead to 27-14. Just before the half, with Van driving back down the field, Gilmer’s Davion Smith intercepted Moffatt in the end zone with 1:08 left in the quarter to give the Buckeyes a 27-14 lead going into the break.
Both teams got off to a slow start in the third. Gilmer with 6:47 remaining stretched their lead further when Davion Smith went 25 yards to the house making the score 34-13. Gilmer’s defense was tough as Van was unable to get any offense going at all in the third with the quarter as the Buckeyes scored once more with a 19 yard catch and score from Hurt to Malik Williams putting Gilmer up 41-14.
Van scored in the final frame with a nine yard pass from Moffatt to Thomas but, the damage had been done as Gilmer closes out on top tonight.
Next week Gilmer is at home against Paris while Van visits Lindale.