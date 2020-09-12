From Staff Reports
ATLANTA — The Gilmer Buckeyes continued their season-long road trip on Friday, winning in impressive fashion with a 73-26 blowout against the Atlanta Rabbits.
The Buckeyes, who haven’t played at home this season, moved to 3-0 with the win – knocking off Gladewater (55-41) and Henderson (22-20) before routing the Rabbits on Friday.
Brandon Tennison completed 16 of 23 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns to pace Gilmer’s offense. He also carried seven times for 50 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes piled up 370 rushing yards on the night. Four players caught TD passes, with Rohan Fluellen, Dylan Fluellen, Marshae Spraglin and Parker Gilow hauling in TD strikes.
Five Buckeyes scored on the ground, with Davion Smith, Jaydon Griffin (2), Jared Ward and Kendall Jackson all joining Tennison with rushing TDs.
Dylan Fluellen finished with three catches for 102 yards, and Rohan Fluellen had five grabs for 82 yards. Smith finished with five carries for 73 yards, and Ward had 93 yards on just three attempts.
Gilmer actually trailed in the first quarter against the Rabbits, who answered a Tennison 1-yard TD run with a 16-yard scoring jaunt by Kameron Dickerson and the PAT to take a 7-6 lead.
A Jose Hernandez field goal moved Gilmer back int front 9-7, but Caleb Hamilton raced 30 yards for an Atlanta touchdown and the PAT made it a 14-9 contest.
The floodgates opened after that, with Griffin scoring on a 9-yard run in the first quarter and a 7-yard run early in the second followed by a 33-yard TD connection from Tennison to Spraglin for a 31-14 Buckeye led.
Atlanta kept it close with touchdown runs of 66 yards by Hamilton and 5 yards by Dickerson to make it 31-26, but Gilmer closed the first half with a 51-yard TD pass from Tennison to Dylan Fluellen and then poured it on in the third period.
Smith scored on a 43-yard run, and Tennison hit Rohan Fluellen (43 yards) and Gilow (27 yards) to give the Buckeyes a 59-26 lead heading to the fourth.
In the final stanza, Ward broke off a 66-yard TD run and Jackson scored on a 5-yard run to make the final 73-26.
The Buckeyes will make their home debut on Friday against Lindale, which improved to 2-1 on the year with a 33-28 win over Van on Friday.