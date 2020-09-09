From Staff Reports
Bellville running back Richard Reese, Troy running back Zach Hrbacek and McCamey tight end and linebacker Caden Johnson earned Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week honors for Week 2 of the high school football season.
Since 2006, the program has recognized these outstanding athletes. Now in its 15th year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.
Reese carried 24 times for 345 yards in a 54-41 win over Cameron Yoe, scoring on runs of 49, 30, 26, 40, 67 and 3 yards. He also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 39 yards to finish with 424 all-purpose yards.
Hrbacek carried 42 times for 296 yards and six touchdowns and returned a kickoff 103 yards for a TD in a 55-37 win over Mexia.
Johnson made the most of his chances in a blowout win over Menard (64-0). He recorded 12 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, a QB pressure,a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. Offensively, he had 41 receiving yards and a TD to go along with 28 rushing yards.
The Built Ford Tough program recognizes athletes for their performance on the field, in the classroom and in the community.