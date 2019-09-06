Tristen Shewmake's second touchdown run of the night midway through the fourth quarter put things away for Bullard as the Panthers rallied for a 36-28 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Friday.
The loss drops Spring Hill to 0-2 on the young season, while Bullard improves to 1-1 with the win.
Shewmake, who had a hand in four touchdowns - one on an odd play earn the end of the first half - scored on an 8-yard run with 7:43 remaining to stretch a one-point lead to eight following Christian Moore's PAT.
Spring Hill opened the scoring with just 1.8 seconds remaining in the first quarter when Gage White hooked up with Zach Henry on a 26-yard touchdown strike. The try for two points failed, and Spring Hill led 6-0.
With 9:26 left in the second stanza, White threw his second TD pass of the game, this time hooking up with Jay Rockwell on a 35-yard pitch and catch. Once again the try for two came up short, but the homestanding Panthers led 12-0.
Shewmake got into the scoring act three minutes later when he threw a 50-yard TD pass to Nic Hooley, and Shewmake tacked on the two-pointer to pull Bullard to within four, 12-8.
Davante Powers kept Spring Hill in front when he scored on a 1-yard run a minute later, and White took it in for two points to give Spring Hill a 20-8 cushion with 5:44 left in the half.
With 1:17 left before the break, Shewmake fumbled into the end zone and a teammate recovered. Moore's PAT made it a 20-15 contest at the half.
Bullard went in front for the first time with 9:38 to play in the third when Shewmake raced 40 yards for a touchdown and Moore booted the PAT for a 22-20 lead, but Spring Hill recaptured the lead five minutes later when Logan Hutchins scooped up a fumble and returned it 76 yards for a TD.
White's pass to Henry for two points gave Spring Hill a 28-22 lead with 4:06 remaining in the third, but Bullard later drove 59 yards and went back in front on a Latrez Young 2-yard run and Moore's extra point with 1:36 left in the third before Shewmake iced the game with his 8-yard TD run midway through the fourth.
Spring Hill will visit White Oak and Bullard hosts Hallsville next Friday.