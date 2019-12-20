ARLINGTON — Carthage head coach Scott Surratt said his defense wasn’t pleased with their performance a week ago when they allowed 503 yards and 42 points in a state semifinal win over Lampasas.
There were moments early in Friday’s Class 4A Division I Championship game against Waco La Vega where the Bulldogs were missing tackles, and the Pirates were able to rush to a 14-7 lead.
“We did have a couple of big plays where we missed some tackles, but we knew how good they were offensively,” Surratt said. “They average more than 40 points, so I thought we held them pretty well.”
The defense buckled down and allowed Carthage to build a 35-14 lead.
“I thought the only play we gave up in the second half was the run the young man broke seven or so tackles,” Surratt said. “We played great on defense, and we always do.
“We weren’t happy last week at all. The defense was not happy. They were hungry. Coach (Darren) Preston and his staff do a phenomenal job, and we executed the gameplan.”
The Bulldogs held opponents to 13.6 points per game in 2019 — the lowest of Surratt’s 13-year tenure at Cartage.
Waco La Vega finished with 280 yards on the ground — 136 by Elisha Cummings.
“Both of their backs were good,” Owens said. “Their O-line created space in there for them to creep through early, so we knew we had to buckle down, everybody get to the football and make tackles.”
Cole Whitlock led the Bulldogs with 9.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss to earn Defensive MVP honors in the Bulldogs’ 42-28 win.
“We had a pretty good idea what they were going to do this week. We prepared hard. Rayvon (Ingram) kept a lot of guys off of me, and I was able to go make some tackles.”