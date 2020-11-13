KILGORE – There was nothing haunting about this Friday the 13th if you played for Kilgore, as the Bulldogs opened the 4A DI playoffs with a decisive 42-0 victory over Splendora at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Dalton McElyea threw for three touchdowns, two of those to Donovan Adkins, and Adkins also scored on a 58-yard punt return as the Bulldogs improved to 8-3 overall.
Splendora finishes its season with a 4-7 record.
The Bulldogs will face El Campo, a 63-6 winner over Houston Yates in an area matchup, tentatively set for Friday in Houston at C.E. King’s Panther Stadium at a time to be determined.
Kilgore scored on four of its first five possessions against the Wildcats, who struggled early, not making a first down until late in the first quarter.
Trayveon Epps opened the scoring with a one-yard run to cap a seven-play, 55-yard drive. Epps would score again with just 3:50 remaining in the second quarter on a two-yard run.
In between his two scores, Adkins authored a 58-yard punt return, and was on the receiving end of McElyea scoring passes of 13 and 49 yards. Those scoring drives covered 52 and 64 yards.
Leading 35-0, thanks to scoring on efficiently on drives of 55, 52, 58 and 64 yards, along with the punt return, gave a lot of the Kilgore reserves a chance to see game action in the second half.
Splendora’s deepest penetration of the contest reached the Kilgore 37yard line, where the Wildcats were turned away, giving the Ragin’ Red the football with just seconds left until halftime.
The ’Dogs converted their first possession of the second half into points, driving 54 yards in eight plays with McElyea completing a three-yard scoring toss to Cade Pippen with 7:45 left in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring. Chris Baldazo converted his sixth extra point of the evening.
Epps led Kilgore’s rushing attack (26-79 yds.) with 40 yards on just seven carries. Ken’Darrius Anderson came on to rush for 33 yards on 10 carries.
The Bulldogs outgained the visiting Wildcats 313 to 133 in total yardage. McElyea was 13-of-14 passing for 219 yards with touchdown passes of 13 and 49 yards to Adkins to go with his short completion for points to Pippen.
Wade Silvey was 1-for-1 passing for 15 yards to Jacob Weick.
Adkins finished with two catches for 62, Corey Rider (2-26), Matthew Tyeskie (2-83), and Jermaine Roney (2-16).
Splendora quarterback Harrison Facundo, only a sophomore, was 9-of-21 passing for 81 yards. Colby Frazier had four catches for 56 yards.
Zane Obregon led the Wildcats’ rushing attack with 48 yards on 16 carries.