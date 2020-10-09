CARTHAGE - The Carthage Bulldogs finally got to play in the friendly confines of Bulldog Stadium for the first time this season on Friday night.
They sent their Homecoming crowd home feeling good.
Quarterback Kai Horton threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns in a little over two quarters and Braeden Wade scored a touchdown on offense and one on defense as the top-ranked Bulldogs whipped the Center Roughriders 56-14.
Carthage is now 4-0 for the season and 1-0 in district play, while the Roughriders fall to 4-2 and 0-1.
The Bulldogs put the game away with a 35-point second quarter as Horton threw for three scores, Mason Courtney ran for one -- his second of the game -- and Wade had a 75-yard pick-6.
Wade had a 49-yard reception on the opening series, but he was tackled at the 2. Courtney went over from there to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 just a little over two minutes into the contest.
Carthage would leave points out on the field as they were stopped on a fourth-and goal from the 2.
A pass interference penalty gave the Roughriders a first down, but the Bulldogs got it back quickly as Kip Lewis picked off a Jake Hanson pass and returned it to the 23.
Penalties hurt the Bulldogs in the first half as they were whistled six times for 55 yards.
But Horton connected with Zay Woods for 22 yards on a fourth-and-12 at the 25. He hit Wade with the 3-yard scoring strike less than a minute into the second quarter to make it 14-0.
The Roughriders didn't go quietly as they scored on the first play after the kickoff with KeoModre Horace running through almost the entire Carthage defense for a 77-yard touchdown.
It was almost all Carthage for the rest of half as Horton hooked up with Montrel Hatten for a 23-yard touchdown and Wade got his interception for a score three minutes later.
The Bulldogs gave up two more big runs to Horace, but stiffened at the 18.
Horton got a free play as Center jumped offsides and he connected with Wade for 64 yards to the other 18. Courtney scored from the 1 to make it 35-7.
The senior signal-caller would go deep one more time with time running out in the half, hooking up with Craig McNew for a 41-yard score.
He was 15 of 21 at the half for 299 yards.
Horton, who finished 17 of 23, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and he was finished for the night.
The Bulldogs also got an 8-yard touchdown run from backup quarterback Javarian Roquemore early in the fourth.
Center's second-half touchdown was a 15-yard TD pass to Makel Johnson.
Horace finished with 190 yards rushing and the Roughrider had 255 as a team, but Hanson was picked off four times by the Bulldogs and finished with 64 yards passing.