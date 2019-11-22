LUMBERTON — The total offense number were a little down at halftime for both the No. 2 Carthage Bulldogs and the Lumberton Raiders Friday night at Raider Stadium.
The Raiders, because they weren’t able to move the ball that much and they lost a lot of yardage with bad punt snaps and a long quarterback sack.
The Bulldogs, because they only had to cover 23 yards to pick up two of their first three scores.
Carthage opened it up a bit more in the second half, including a pair of touchdowns from down on the depth chart, to roll to a commanding 55-17 win over the Raiders in the Region III-4A area playoff game.
The Bulldogs are now 12-0 for the season and will advance to face the Crandall-LC-Mauriceville winner next week. If it is Crandall, the game is tentatively set for Tyler.
The first Carthage drive was of normal length (65 yards) and culminated with a 24-yard TD pass from Kai Horton to Kel Williams — although Williams did have it stripped and had to recover it in the end zone for the score.
A QB sack for a 17-yard loss by Cole Whitlock and a bad snap on the punt gave Carthage the ball at the 4.
Mason Courtney carried it in from the 1 to make it 14-0.
A bad snap that Desmund Hicks recovered at the 19, started the next drive and it ended the same way with Courtney, who finished with 70 yards rushing, going in from the 1.
But Brennan Phillips’ PAT was blocked to make it a 20-0 lead.
Lumberton was able to take advantage of another Carthage miscue, taking over at the 25 after a Bulldog fumble. Ryan Koch scored from the 18, busting several tackles along the way.
Carthage led 27-7 at the half as Horton hooked up with Montrell Smith on a 3-yard scoring pass.
A three-and-out by the Bulldog defense early in the second half turned into a Braeden Wade 25-yard touchdown pass from Horton.
Another bad punt snap turned into an 18-yard loss and paved the way for a 35-yard touchdown pass to Williams, his second, from Horton, his fourth to make it a 41-7 lead.
The Raiders put together the best drive of the night after that to get back on the scoreboard. They covered 70 yards in 11 plays with Drake Boykin scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 41-14.
The Bulldogs may have been through, but there was still a quarter left to play.
So backup QB Anthony Wilson hooked up with Daivota Duncan for a 5-yard touchdown to make it 48-14 with 11:15 left and Kavonte Brown-Hoskins closed out Carthage’s scoring with an 18-yard run.
It wasn’t the end of the scoring, however, as the Raiders used the two-minute drill to drive deep into the Red Zone and put up a 21-yard field goal by Adams Sellers at the buzzer.
Carthage ended up with 133 yards rushing and its three quarterbacks combined to go 16-23-1 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. The Raiders finished with 168 yards – all on the ground.