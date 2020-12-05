From Staff Reports
Union Hill’s Cristian Aguillon and Leverett’s Chapel’s Jonah Shepherd shared Most Valuable Player honors, and the Bulldogs and Lions earned all five of the league’s superlatives with the release of the District 10-A Division I All-District Football Team for 2020.
Union Hill’s Zak Hatcher was named the league’s Offensive MVP, and Lawton Flinn of Union Hill and Darren Brown of Leverett’s Chapel shared Defensive MVP honors. De’Marion Brown of Leverett’s Chapel was the district’s Newcomer of the Year, and Josh Bragdon of Union Hill was named Coach of the Year by his peers.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end: Lawton Flinn, Union Hill; Darren Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Receiver: Jonah Shepherd, Leverett’s Chapel; Garrett Roberts, Campbell; Center: Randy Griffith, Union Hill; Spread center: De’Quincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Quarterback: Tre Venters, Union Hill; Running back: Zak Hatcher, Union Hill; Kevin White, Fruitvale; Fullback: Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill; Spread back: Alexis Chavez, Leverett’s Chapel; Utility back: Ryan Brown, Union Hill; Kicker: Cristian Aguillon, Union Hill; Special teams: Seth Vandiver, Fruitvale.
DEFENSE
Nose guard: Darren Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Line: Lawton Flinn, Union Hill; Randy Griffith, Union Hill; Rogers Martin, Fruitvale; Linebacker: Cristian Aguillan, Union Hill; Seth Vandiver, Fruitvale; Cornerback: De’Marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Zak Hatcher, Union Hill; Safety: Jonah Shepherd, Leverett’s Chapel; Tre Venters, Union Hill; Utility: Ryan Brown, Union Hill; Punter: Daniel Dunn, Union Hill.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Tight end: Daniel Tripp, Union Hill; Rogers Martin, Fruitvale; Receiver: De’marion Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Michael Dennis,Leverett’s Chapel; Center: C.J. Russell, Fruitvale; Spread center: Walt Aaron, Campbell; Quarterback: Isidro Hernandez, Fruitvale; Running back: Jayke Bass, Union Hill; Matthew Breedlove, Campbell; Fullback: Jeremiah Corley, Fruitvale; Spread back: Braden Fields, Campbell; Utility: Logan Dunn, Union Hill; Kicker: Eddie Contreras, Leverett’s Chapel; Specials teams: Landon Moulton, Fruitvale
DEFENSE
Nose guard: Daniel Roberts, Union Hill; Line: Jonathan Peery, Leverett’s Chapel; Walt Aaron, Campbell; Isidro Hernandez, Fruitvale; Linebacker: Jayke Bass, Union Hill; De’Quincy Brown, Leverett’s Chapel; Cornerback: Jonas Parish, Union Hill; Jeremiah Corley, Fruitvale; Safety: Logan Dunn, Union Hill; Matthew Breedlove, Campbell; Utility: Nathan Pierson, Leverett’s Chapel.