KILGORE — Trayveon Epps rushed for a game-high 155 yards and scored four touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 35-7 victory over Mabank on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Dalton McElyea got the scoring started with a 1-yard run, before Epps added to the scoreboard totals with runs of 69-, 1-, 5- and 5-yards as the Ragin’ Red improved to 2-0 in 9-4A, Division I play, and to 4-2 overall.
The loss drops the Panthers to 0-4 in district and 3-4 for the season.
Mabank won the toss and deferred, kicking off to the Bulldogs.
Kilgore took the football and went to work, scoring on its first three possessions in building a comfortable 21-0 lead with 10:47 remaining in the second quarter.
McElyea’s 1-yard sneak capped a six-play, 50-yard march with 10:16 remaining in the first period.
Epps, who had 132 yards at intermission, scored on a 69-yard run with 7:28 still showing on the clock in the opening quarter, extending Kilgore’s advantage to 14, after Chris Baldazo converted his second of five extra points on the night.
Mabank played keep-away with an 11-play, 46-yard drive that stalled at the ’Dogs’ 29 yard line.
McElyea, who was 7-of-11 for 75 yards at intermission, used the passing game effectively with completions to Corey Rider, Dadrian Franklin and Donovan Adkins, to set up Epps’ third score of the evening. The march covered 71-yards in seven plays.
The only thing that slowed McElyea and the Kilgore offense was a tipped pass, which was subsequently intercepted by the Panthers’ Jordan Nguyen at the Kilgore 49-yard line.
Mabank then put together its only scoring drive of the contest, moving 49-yards with Davontae Lowe completing the six-play march with a 5-yard run with just 26 seconds remaining in the first half.
The ’Dogs added to their point total on their first two possessions of the second half, moving 42- and 53-yards with Epps finishing each sojourn with 5-yard carries.
The big plays in the initial third-quarter scoring drive were McElyea completions of 13-yards to Adkins, and 14-yards to Brian Brown.
In the last scoring march of the evening for the Bulldogs, the big play was a 45-yard McElyea completion to Adkins to the Panther five.
Kilgore finished with 359 yards of total offense, gaining 212 yards rushing and 147 passing. Mabank rushed for 206 yards and Panther quarterback Dahltyn McKinley was 1-of-6 passing for 7 yards.
McElyea, before turning the quarterbacking duties over to Da’Marion VanZandt late in the third period, was 10-of-14 passing.
Adkins led the Kilgore receiving corps with three catches for 68 yards. Matthew Tyeskie (1-15), Corey Rider (1-8), Dadrian Franklin (2-15), Thomas Hattaway (1-17), Cade Pippen (1-10) and Brian Brown (1-14) followed.
Kilgore’s Ken’Darrius Anderson came on late to rush for 59 yards on nine carries.
Cody Chapman led Mabank’s rushing attack with 71 yards. Lowe added 61 and the touchdown, and Marcus Pruitt chipped in with 52 yards on 17 carries.
The Panthers have an open date next week, while the Ragin’ Red visit New Chapel Hill.