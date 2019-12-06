JACKSONVILLE - Going for it on fourth down has become a bit of a habit for Carthage head coach Scott Surratt.
So being the punter on the No. 2 team in the state doesn't get a lot of work.
Surratt and the Bulldogs got all four of their scores on fourth-down plays, taking advantage of what Midlothian Heritage gave them on the way to a 24-7 win at the Tomato Bowl Friday night in the Region III-4A Finals.
Carthage, which qualified for its fifth straight state semifinal, is now 14-0 and will play the winner of Saturday's Region IIII-4A Final between Liberty Hill and Lampasas.
It was the second straight year for the two teams to meet in the playoffs, but with the exception of a couple gambles by the Bulldogs, this one was nothing like last year's 50-49 overtime Instant Classic at the Star in Frisco.
But it still counts the same and the Bulldogs came away with the win.
They opened the scoring on a fourth-down pass from Kai Horton to Braeden Wade of 18 yards. The team had scored earlier on a sweep by Kelvontay Dixon, but a holding penalty brought it back.
The Jags tried their hand at gambling on a fourth-and-1 near midfield, but Cade Sumbler's pass fell incomplete.
Dixon put the ball in the end zone on a 4-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 with 4:39 left in the first.
The Bulldogs finally passed on running a play on fourth down midway through the second period, settling for a 24-yard Brennan Phillips field goal.
A decision not to punt late in the second period may have cost Bulldogs their shutout.
That's because Midlothian Heritage took the ball and the momentum and finally got on the scoreboard on the final play of the first half.
Jay Wilkerson snagged a 5-yard pass from Sumbler in the back of the end zone on the final play of the half to make it a 17-7 game.
Their momentum didn't last long as the Bulldogs got a 3-and-out and Jaguars' 38.
Horton picked up the final yard of the drive -- on fourth down -- to make it a 24-7 lead for the Bulldogs. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season after throwing for 43 and catching a pass for another.
The defense made its presence felt as Rayvon Ingram had a couple of sacks and Mason Bobo, Quinton Owens and De'Aundrey Bowman all had interceptions.