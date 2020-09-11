ALVARDO – Kilgore’s Donovan Adkins caught three touchdowns here Friday night at Charles Head Stadium, and the Bulldogs moved to 2-1 with a 45-0 blasting of Alvarado in the first meeting ever in football between the two Class 4A, Division I programs.
Kilgore has won back-to-back games after dropping its opener to Carthage, a pair of big blowout wins over Terrell and now Alvarado. The Bulldogs will host Gladewater next Friday, and that’s Kilgore’s homecoming game this season.
After a 17-yard gain on the first play of the game by teammate Jermaine Roney, KHS quarterback Dalton McElyea found Adkins for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Chris Baldazo hit the first of six extra points in the game, and gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead within the game’s first minute.
Kilgore would add a second score on the first play of the second quarter, again a connection between McElyea and Adkins, this time from 24 yards out. That gave Kilgore a 14-0 advantage.
Turnovers plagued the Indians (0-3), and penalties set Kilgore back, including one personal foul call that called back a 99-yard touchdown by Adkins.
But Kilgore scored twice more in the second quarter, once on an 8-yard run by Tray Epps to make it 21-0, then another just before the half on a 2-yard run by Roney. Kilgore also got a pair of key plays from those two: a 33-yard run by Epps, and a 37-yard catch by Roney, on those drives. Jacobe Weick and Thomas Hattaway had key catches, as well, and Matthew Tyeskie had a 19-yard catch.
Kilgore led 28-0 at the break, and then scored 17 in the second half.
After the Bulldogs’ defense shut down the Indians on the first possession of the third quarter, a punt gone wrong for Alvarado allowed Kilgore to take over to start their first drive of the second half on the Indians’ 13-yard-line. Two plays later, Epps was standing in the end zone on his second scoring run of the night, this one from 3 yards out. Baldazo made it 35-0.
McElyea came off for sophomore Da'Marion Van Zandt, who did a nice job in relief – Van Zandt got in a varsity game for the first time last week, and this time, for more substantial time. He, too, connected with Adkins for a score, a 22-yard pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Baldazo hit that extra point to go 6-of-6 in point after kicks, and then also hit a 34-yard field goal for the game’s final score.