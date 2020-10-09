SPRING HILL
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Gilmer’s 59-13 win over Spring Hill on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium in Gilmer:
3: Touchdowns combined in the final 1:47 of the first half by the two teams. Spring Hill scored when Devaunte Powers recovered a fumble in the end zone to pull the Panthers to within 14-6 with 1:47 to play, but Gilmer’s Brandon Tennison tossed TD passes of 47 and 26 yards to Dylan Fluellen in the final 1:05 of action to give the Buckeyes a 28-6 halftime cushion.
5: Total touchdowns accounted for by Tennision, who rushed for one TD and tossed four TD passes — two each to Dylan Fluellen and Rohan Fluellen.
41: Rushing yards by the Panthers on 27 attempts
510: Total yards compiled by Gilmer — 330 through the air and 180 on the ground
10: Different receivers who caught passes for Gilmer. Nine different runners carried the ball