Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 18-13 loss to Highland Park on Friday night at Lobo Stadium:
18: Fewest points that Highland Park has scored since 2016, a span of 54 games.
9: Penalties for the Lobos, the second-highest amount of the season. Longview has been flagged 55 times for 446 yards this season.
40: Total plays for Highland Park. Longview ran 59 plays
38: Total yard advantage for Longview, who out-gained the Scots, 383-345
18: Pass attempts for sophomore quarterback Jordan Allen, a season high
7: Catches for WR Jalen Hale, a season high. Hale has 27 catches for 432 yards and six touchdowns this season.
20: Carries for Markevion Haynes, a season high. Haynes leads the Lobos with 797 yards on 85 carries this season.
2: Carries of 60-plus yards for Haynes in back-to-back games
8: Tackles from Trevor Tamplin, matching Shannon Jackson for a team-high. Tamplin added two tackles for loss and a sack, giving him eight and five on the season, respectively.
28:53: Time of possession for Longview, who had a 5:53 drive and a 7:05 drive, which resulted in a turnover-on-downs and a field goal, respectively
326: Passing yards for Highland Park QB Brayden Schager, a season-high allowed by the Lobo defense this season.
19: Rushing yards for the Scots. The Lobos allow an average of 3.5 yards per carry this season.
100: Straight Lobo games that I’ve covered for the News-Journal