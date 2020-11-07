PINE TREE
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 49-42 win over Jacksonville:
3: Consecutive games the Pirates have rushed for at least 200 yards. The Pirates finished with 350 yards on the ground against Jacksonville after piling up 272 last week against Nacogdoches and 232 the week before against Marshall in the district opener.
0: Interceptions thrown by Pirate quarterback D.J. Freeman this season. He went 5 of 10 for 132 yards and one TD against Jacksonville and is 48 of 80 for 839 yards with 12 touchdowns for the season.
31: Carries for Ethan Morgan against the Indians on Friday. Morgan rushed for 200 yards and scored three touchdowns, and has 353 rushing yards in the past two games.
11: Wins combined, with no losses, between the Pirates and this week’s opponent, Texas High. The Pirates are 5-0-1 overall, and Texas High is 6-0 after a 28-0 win over Marshall on Friday. Both teams are 3-0 in district play.