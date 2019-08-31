LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 24-21 win over Lufkin on Friday night in Lufkin:
■ 11: Points that have decided the last three meetings between Longview and Lufkin — all wins by the Lobos, who now have a four-game win streak over the Panthers.
■ 99: Yards on a third-quarter scoring drive for Longview to go ahead 17-7. The Lobos used six plays on the drive, which was highlighted by 30-yard pass from Haynes King to Kaden Kearbey and a 46-yard scoring run from Markevion Haynes.
■ 14: Tackles by senior linebacker Tyshawn Taylor, which ties a career high. Taylor, who had three tackles for loss and two sacks as well, finished with 14 tackles in the 2018 season opener against the Panthers.
■ 36: Pass attempts from King, which is a career-high. King’s previous high was 32, which came in his sophomore season in 2017.
■ 15: Third downs for the Lobos, who converted on nine of them. Lufkin finished 3-of-12.
■ 5: Times Lufkin started a drive inside their own 20-yard line.
■ 7: Different players with a catch for Longview, led by Kyas Moore with seven catches for 103 yards.
■ 2,134: Dollars donated to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s ‘Our Day to Shine’ benevolence fund from Longview’s preseason scrimmage against Texas High.