LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 42-0 win over John Tyler on Thursday night at Rose Stadium in Tyler:
■ 34: Years since Longview’s defense recorded back-to-back shutouts, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of www.lobohistory.com. It was the first shutout of John Tyler since 1977 and the largest margin of victory over the Lions in program history.
■ 158: Total rushing yards allowed this season by the Lobo defense. John Tyler finished with three rushing yards and 12 total yards in the second half.
■ 16: Tackles for loss for the Lobo defense. Drew Beltran had four while Malik Cannon, Tyshawn Taylor and Sawyer Goram-Welch had three.
■ 8: Sacks for the Lobo defense, led by Taylor with three.
■ 33: Tackles this season for Taylor, who has eight TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PBUs and a FF.
■ 348: Rushing yards for the Lobos, who had one game with more in 2018 (392 vs. Tyler Lee).
■ 0: First-quarter points for the Lobos for the second week in a row. Longview finished with 17 points against Marshall and 21 against John Tyler in the second quarter.
■ 25: Seconds for Longview to go up 14-0 late in the second quarter
■ 29: Penalties this season for the Lobos for 251 yards
■ 29: Career wins for Haynes King as the starting quarterback, eclipsing Jay Hurst with 28 from 1995-97, according to Simpson. King is 29-1.