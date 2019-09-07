LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 53-0 win over Marshall on Friday:
■ 182: Point differential in the last four meetings between Longview and Marshall. The Lobos have outscored the Mavericks, 210-28, in the last four meetings. Longview has won 18 of the last 19 meetings.
■ 0: Points for Marshall for the first shutout for the Lobo defense since a 14-0 win over Spring Westfield in the 2019 state quarterfinals. It’s the seventh shutout for Longview since 2010 with three coming against the Mavericks (2010, 2011, 2019).
■ 35: Total yards of offense and penalty yards for Longview in the first quarter. The Lobos had nine snaps in the first quarter.
■ 17: Penalties for the Lobos in two games for a total of 161 yards.
■ 3: Attempts on a 45-yard field goal from junior kicker Antonio Onofre, who connected on all three attempts after back-to-back timeouts from Marshall. Onofre hit a 37-yard field goal in the season opener against Lufkin.
■ 2: Career kickoff return scores for junior running back Kaden Meredith, who had an 85-yard score as a sophomore in 2018.
■ 52.5: Punt average in two kicks this season for Haynes King.
■ -16: Rushing yards for Marshall in the second half on 10 carries. The Mavericks finished with 40 yards on 31 carries.
■ 25: Tackles in two games for Lobo senior linebacker Tyshawn Taylor, who finished with a team-high 11 against Marshall. Taylor also has five TFLs, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a PBU this season.