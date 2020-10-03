LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 53-21 win over Marshall on Friday night at Maverick Stadium:
19: Wins for Longview in the past 20 meetings of this series. Marshall won, 28-25, in 2015 and previously won, 38-28, in 2000.
552: Difference in points over the past 20 meetings. Longview has 842 points scored and Marshall has 290.
5: Each team won five times between 1990-1999.
94: Straight meetings between the Lobos and Mavericks, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of LoboHistory.com. The game has been run every year since 1926.
19: Straight wins by Longview from 1969 through 1987, the longest winning streak in the series.
64: Percent of Marshall’s total yards came on two plays — an 80-yard touchdown pass on the Mavericks’ first snap from a scrimmage and a 53-yard run in the third quarter.
43: The difference in total snaps in the game. Longview ran 70 plays to 27 from Marshall, including 14 in the first half.
259: Difference in total yards in the first half. Longview had 365 to 106 from the Mavericks, including 17 in the second quarter.
10: Minutes before Longview’s first penalty, coming on a kickoff return. The Lobos finished with five penalties, 12 fewer than its season opener against Temple.
6:20: Left in the third quarter when the first punt of the game happened.
9:03: Length of a Lobo drive in the second half, which started with 51 seconds left in the third quarter and ended with a field goal with 3:48 left in the game. IT went 65 yards on 15 plays.
2.6: Yards per carry allowed by the Lobo defense this season. Temple and Marshal combined for 94 yards on 35 carries against Longview.
55: Rushing plays for Longview, the most since the Lobos carried 60 times against North Mesquite in 2016