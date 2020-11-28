LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 55-10 win over McKinney North on Friday at Lobo Stadium:
3:56: Time it took Longview to put up 20 points late in the first quarter and into the second quarter. The Lobos had drives of 1:51, 23 second and 53 seconds.
6: Games this season with interceptions. The Lobos have nine on the year.
6: Games this season with a forced fumble. The Lobos have nine forced fumbles and have recovered 10. There are two games without a turnover.
72: Stops behind the line of scrimmage this season. The Lobo defense has 54 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.
97: Passing yards for the Lobos, the second-lowest of the season. Longview finished with 66 passing yards against Tyler Legacy.
340: Rushing yards, a season-high for the Lobo offense.
3,073: Total yards for Longview this season — 2,093 rushing on 293 carries and 980 passing yards on 121 attempts.
28: Points in the second quarter, tying a season-high. Longview scored 28 in the second quarter against West Mesquite.
52: Total career touchdowns for Kaden Meredith, three off the all-time career record. Meredith is the second Lobo to hit 50 career touchdowns in program history, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of LoboHistory.com