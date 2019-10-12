Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-number look at Longview's 44-20 win over Mesquite Horn on Friday night at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite:
333: Rushing yards for junior running back Kaden Meredith, a career high. Meredith averaged 15 yards per carry and finished with four touchdowns, also a career high. On the season, the junior is averaging 8.9 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns.
478: Total rushing yards for Longview, the most since 582 against Hallsville in 2015.
20: First-half points for Mesquite Horn. Longview allowed 17 total first-half points through the first five games.
0: Second half points for the Jaguars. Longview has allowed 14 points in the second half all season with both touchdowns coming in the season opener against Lufkin.
40: Second half yards for Horn, the sixth time that the Lobos have allowed less than 100 yards in the final two quarters and fourth time under 50 yards.
11: Penalties for the Lobos for 110 yards. On the season, Longview has 50 penalties for 461 yards.
98: Yards on Longview's second scoring drive, the second-longest of the season.
6: Third downs for Longview, the fewest of the season.
31: Pass attempts from Horn, the most from a Lobo opponent this season
10: Tackles for junior S/OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, a team and career high. Jackson-Jamerson also had a sack and a tackle for loss. The Lobo defense finished with five sacks and 12 tackles for loss.