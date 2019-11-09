LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 49-14 win over Mesquite on Friday night at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite:
■ 19: Stops behind the line of scrimmage for the Lobo defense, who finished with 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks against the Skeeters. Malik Cannon had four TFLs and Drew Beltran two. Sawyer Goram-Welch and Joe Jones finished with two apiece.
■ 143: Stops behind the line of scrimmage in the regular season — 108 TFLs and 35 sacks. Beltran has 20 TFLs and nine sacks this season.
■ 85: Points allowed this season from the Lobo defense with 29 shutout quarters.
■ 431: Points for the Lobos this season, including three defensive touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown.
■ 733: Rushing yards allowed this season for a 2.4 yards per carry average.
■ 2,925: Rushing yards for the Lobo offense for an 8.3 yards per carry average.
■ 9.2: Yards per carry this season for junior running back Kaden Meredith, who has 1,320 yards and 18 touchdowns. Meredith had three scores against Mesquite, the fifth game of the season with at least two touchdowns and seventh of his career.
■ 5: Previous meetings between Longview and Temple with the Lobos holding a 3-2 series lead, including a 24-3 win in the first round in 2001. Temple won the previous meeting, 28-7, in 1993 in the area round.