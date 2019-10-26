LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 55-0 win over North Mesquite on Friday:
■ 19: Straight years in the playoffs for Longview and for the 45th time in program history. The 2010s is the first decade with 10 playoff appearances for the Lobos in program history, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson.
■ 64: Points allowed all season from the Lobo defense, who secured its third shutout of the season, including 24 shutout quarters.
■ 269: Point differential this season for Longview.
■ 1,051: Rushing yards for junior Kaden Meredith this season on 107 carries with 14 touchdowns. Meredith had just one carry in Longview’s win over Rockwall due to an injury. His three touchdown night was the fifth multi-touchdown game of the season and seventh in his career.
■ 10.4: Yards per snap for the Lobo offense against North Mesquite. Longview is averaging 9 yards per pass attempt this season and 8.6 yards per carry this season.
■ 1.3: Yards per snap for North Mesquite against the Lobo defense. Opponents are averaging 5.2 yards per pass attempt and 2.4 yards per carry this season.
■ 19: Tackles in two starts for junior safety Tyree Hale, who wears No. 19. Hale finished with a team-high seven tackles against the Stallions with two tackles for loss.
■ 2: Tackles for loss for senior defensive lineman Drew Beltran, who also had a sack against North. Beltran has 15 TFLs and six sack this season, both team highs.
■ 6: Receivers with a catch from quarterback Haynes King against the Stallions, the sixth game this season where at least five receivers have a catch.
■ 67: Penalties this season for Longview for 599 yards. Longview had nine penalties for 68 yards against North, including two that wiped away touchdowns.
■ 12: Total points in Tyler Lee’s three losses this season. The Red Raiders dropped to 2-2 in 11-6A action with a 35-32 loss to Rockwall on Friday, the second-straight loss in the final minutes of the fourth quarter after an 18-14 loss to Mesquite. Lee lost to Mesquite Poteet, 19-14, in non-district.