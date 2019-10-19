LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 49-13 win over Rockwall-Heath on Friday:
■ 3: Plays needed to find the endzone on each of Longview’s first two scoring drives. Longview had scoring drives of three, three, eight, four, four, six and seven plays in the win.
■ 3: Players with double-digits in tackles, led by 17 from linebacker Tyshawn Taylor. Tyree Hale, a junior making his first start at safety, followed with 12 tackles and Malik Cannon had 11.
■ 3: Hale brothers in the official stat box. Tyree Hale had 12 tackles as well as two punt returns. Linebacker Laqualon Hale came through with six tackles and freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale had a 61-yard touchdown catch.
■ 2: First-half third down plays for the Lobos, who finished 5-of-6 on the night.
■ 13: Fourth-quarter points for the Hawks. The Lobos had allowed 14 total points in the fourth quarter through the first six games.
■ 14.7: Yards per carry for junior running back Kaden Meredith on the night.
■ 6: Passes broken up by the Lobo secondary. Dakirin Buchanan and Patrick Webb each had two.
■ 41: Pass attempts from the Hawks, the most against Longview this season. Rockwall had 28 pass attempts.