LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 49-3 win over Rockwall on Friday night at Lobo Stadium:
389: Yards below Rockwall’s season average on offense coming into Friday. The Yellowjackets finished with 168 total yards, 51 rushing on 34 carries and 117 passing
15: Shutout quarters this season for the Lobo defense, which has allowed four touchdowns
3.5: Average yards per play for Longview’s opponents, who are averaging 5.3 per completion and 2.4 per carry. Opponents have 851 total yards this season against Longview.
26: Players with at least a tackle for Longview, led by Tyshawn Taylor with eight and Malik Cannon, Cedric Smith and Drew Beltran with seven
69: Stops behind the line of scrimmage this season for Longview, who has 52 tackles for loss and 17 sacks. Drew Beltran finished with four tackles for loss and two sacks against Rockwall
86: Games since Rockwall was held without a touchdown. The Yellowjackets lost to Coppell, 40-3, in September 2012.
6: Overall touchdowns from Haynes King, a career high. King had four five-touchdown games in 2018.
1: Career catch and touchdown for freshman wide receiver Jalen Hale
1:58: Time left in the second quarter when Rockwall first entered Longview territory. The Yellowjackets crossed the 50-yard line twice in the second half with both resulting in a turnover-on-downs
21: Current win streak for the Lobos, the longest active streak in Texas, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. Gilmer’s 16-0 win over Newton on Friday snapped the Eagles’ 33-game win streak.