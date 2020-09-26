LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 40-13 loss to Temple on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington:
79: Games since Longview had a loss of 20 or more points. The Lobos lost its season opener against Lufkin, 44-14, in 2014.
118: Seconds it took in the second half for Temple to go up 21-13. The Wildcats scored to open the third quarter then quickly scored against after a Lobo fumble.
17: Penalties for the Lobos, tying a school record with three other games, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of lobohistory.com
68: Yards in the third quarter for Longview. The Lobos had 191 at halftime.
10: Tackles from senior linebacker Laqualon Hale, who added three tackles for loss, a sack and forced fumble. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, Tyree Hale, Shannon Jackson and Jahkamian Carr finished with seven tackles.
1.7: Yards per carry for Temple, who finished with 39 total rushing yards. The Wildcats had two carries of over 10 yards.
24: Points for Temple off Lobo turnovers. Longview had three lost fumbles and an interception
4: Sophomores in action for Longview: quarterbacks Jordan Allen and Landyn Grant and wide receivers Jalen Hale and Amarian Hamilton
0: Wins for District 7-5A, DI last night. Longview, West Mesquite, Tyler High, Sherman and Wylie East all lost. McKinney North and Highland Park were off.
111: Meetings between the Lobos and Marshall. Longview visits the Mavericks on Friday.