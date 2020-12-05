LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 58-14 win over Tyler High on Friday at Rose Stadium in Tyler:
6: Scoreless quarters for the Lobo defense against Tyler High, dating back to a 42-0 Lobo win in 2019. Tyler sc ored midway through the third quarter on Friday night against the Lobo second-team defense.
6: Yard line when Longview took a knee with nearly two minutes left in the game.
5: Games with over 50 points for the Lobos, who had a 49-24 win as well.
233: Difference in total yards in the first half. Longview had 299 to Tyler’s 66, including negative 12 rushing yards.
0: Third-down conversions for the Lions, who went 0-for-9 and faced 3rd and 29 twice.
29: Longview’s starting field position for its first two possessions. Kaden Meredith had a 71-yard touchdown on the Lobos’ first snap and then capped a 7-play, 71-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown.
58: The most points Longview has scored against Tyler High in 97 games, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson.
5: Games in which the Lobo defense held opponents under 60 rushing yards. The Lobos ended the regular season allowing 3.1 yards per carry.
18: Stops behind the line of scrimmage for the Lobo defense — 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Jahkamian Carr had five TFLs and four sacks. Devean Isaac finished with three TFLs and two sacks.
55: Career touchdowns for Meredith, tying Fred Talley’s career record at Longview. Meredith has 52 rushing touchdowns, a touchdown catch and two kickoff returns for scores in his career. For the season, he has 1,100 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.
84: Meetings with Lufkin, including 10 in the playoffs