LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 49-7 win over Tyler Lee on Friday:
■ 100: Total yards for Lee, the fourth time this season the Lobo defense has allowed 100 yards or less. The Red Raiders finished with 77 rushing yards and 23 passing yards.
■ 53: Yards on Lee’s scoring drive inside the final five minutes of the third quarter. Lee finished with 11 yards in the first quarter, 15 in the second and nine in the third.
■ 8: Tackles for senior linebacker Tyshawn Taylor, a team high. Taylor, who also had three tackles for loss and two sacks, has 89 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks on the season.
■ 24: Tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Lobo defense. Along with Taylor, Tyree Hale and Drew Beltran had three TFLs. Joe Jones and Beltran also finished with two sacks along with Taylor.
■ 3:44: Time left when Lee gained its third first down of the night.
■ 3:14: Time left when Lee first crossed midfield.
■ 2:35: Time left when Longview was hit with its second penalty of the night, which is a season low for penalties.
■ 4: Touchdown passes for Haynes King, who has 11 passing touchdowns in the past three games. It was King’s third game with at least four scores.
■ 100: Career touchdowns for King, who has 82 passing, 17 rushing and one touchdown catch.
■ 3: Touchdowns on the season for freshman receiver Jalen Hale, who has four catches for 109 yards.
■ 14: Points for Longview in the first half, the fewest since the season opener against Lufkin.
■ 35: Points for Longview in the second half, the most since 36 against Marshall.
■ 27: Shutout quarters this season for the Lobo defense, who have allowed 71 points in nine games.
■ 634: Total rushing yards for opponents this season.