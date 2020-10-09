LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 37-14 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday night at Lobo Stadium:
20: Straight wins at home for Longview, according to Lobo football historian Bill Simpson of LoboHistory.com
16: Straight wins over Tyler Legacy
292: Yards below Legacy’s average through wins over Lufkin and Tyler High against Longview. Legacy finished with 171 total yards
202: Rushing yards allowed this season by the Lobo defense on 65 carries
617: Total yards for Markevion Haynes and Kaden Meredith this season. Haynes has 307 rushing yards with five touchdowns and Meredith has 310 rushing yards with four touchdowns.
10: Tackles for Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, a team high. Jackson-Jamerson also had three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass break up.
15: Tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Lobo defense with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. The Lobos have 31 stops behind the line this season.
3: Straight games with touchdown catches for sophomore receiver Jalen Hale, who has 12 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns this season. Hale finished with 7 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.
3: Scoring drives of less than 20 yards between the two teams. Legacy had a 15-yard scoring drive and the Lobos had drive of 16 and 10 yards.
3: Series meetings between Longview and Beaumont West Brook since 2016. The Lobos will take on the Bruins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin.