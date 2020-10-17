LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry take a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 51-28 win over Beaumont West Brook on Thursday night at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin:
294: Total yards for Lobo running back Kaden Meredith, who had 243 rushing yards with four touchdowns and two catches for 51 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch, the first of his career.
3,016: Career rushing and receiving yards for Meredith — 2,838 on the ground. Meredith now had 42 career touchdowns.
27: More plays run by West Brook than Longview. West Brook finished with 465 yards of offense with 75 snaps.
7.5: Average distance on West Brook’s third-down conversions. The Bruins finished 9-of-15 on third down and 1-of-2 on fourth down.
5: Scoring drives of less than five plays for Longview. Meredith, who scored on all five of those possessions, scored on the first snap of a possession twice with a 65 and 26-yard run.
3: Interceptions this season by senior safety Tyree Hale. He had a team-high 12 tackles as well.
4: Straight games with a touchdown catch by sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale. He has 15 catches for 264 yards and five touchdowns this season.
10: Tackles from senior linebacker Laqualon Hale, his second 10-tackle game this season.
38: West Brook’s starting field position on Tyree Hale’s interception. The Bruins were down 10 points after Longview went three-and-out for the first time to start the fourth quarter.
3: Wins through the first four games of the season for the sixth-straight season for Longview and for the 9th time in the past 10 seasons.