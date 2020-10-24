LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 49-24 win over West Mesquite on Friday at Lobo Stadium:
12: Tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Lobo defense with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. Charlie Templeton and Trevor Tamplin had two TFLs.
81: Seconds with three Lobo touchdowns coming off West Mesquite turnovers. Markevion Haynes and Kaden Meredith had eight runs in 10 total plays in the two series following Wrangler fumbles. Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson scooped and scored on the third.
-6: Yards for West Mesquite after having first and goal for the first of two times at the three-yard line. A defensive pass interference on Longview on third and goal from the seven gave the Wranglers new life at the three. Dylan Davis picked off his second pass on third and goal from the nine.
93: Kickoff return from Shannon Jackson, tied for the sixth-longest in school history according to Bill Simpson of LoboHistory.com. Jackson has nine returns for 283 yards this season.
8.6: Yards per carry for Markevion Haynes this season. Haynes had a three-touchdown night against West Mesquite to give him eight on the season.
48: Completion percentage this season for the Lobo passing game. Longview has run 192 rushing plays and 77 passing attempts.
383.6: Yards per game for the Lobo offense
261.4: Yards allowed per game by the Lobo defense.
9: Tackles for senior linebacker Laqualon Hale, who has a team-high 37 stops on the season. Hale added a TFL and a forced fumble.