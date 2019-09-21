LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 17-7 win over West Monroe on Friday:
■ 0: Trips past the Longview 40-yard line for West Monroe. The Rebels scored after a Lobo fumble at its own 16-yard line.
■ 40: Tackles for loss this season for the Lobo defense. Malik Cannon and Drew Beltran finished with three each against West Monroe.
■ 23: Combined tackles for linebackers Tyshawn Taylor and Cedric Smith. Taylor finished with 13 and Smith had 10. On the season, Taylor leads the Lobos with 46 and Smith has 27. Cannon is second with 33.
■ 14: Longest play from scrimmage for West Monroe. Longview has allowed six plays over 30 yards in 181 snaps for opponents.
■ 12: Shutout quarters for the Lobo defense this season
■ 68: Total pass attempts for Longview’s opponents this season
■ 187: Rushing yards for junior Kaden Meredith, a career-high, on 23 carries, also a career high
■ 55: Difference in rushing and passing attempts this season.
■ 10:21: Time of possession on two Lobo drives that ended with three points.
■ 20: Total non-district wins for 11-6A. Longview and Mesquite are 4-0 while Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee are 3-1
■ 1,574: Passing yards for Rockwall sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. Senior receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State commit, has 36 catches for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns, according to the Dallas Morning News.