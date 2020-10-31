LONGVIEW
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Longview’s 52-17 win over Wylie East on Friday night in Wylie:
9: Total offensive snaps for the Lobos in the second half. Wylie East ran 66 plays and Longview finished with 33.
6: Straight third-down conversions missed by Wylie East. The Raiders finished 5-of-16 on third down and 2-of-3 on fourth down.
29: Seconds in the second quarter when Wylie East first crossed midfield
11: Tackles from Shannon Jackson, a team high. Devean Isaac and Trevor Tamplin had nine tackles.
139: Yards on kickoff returns for Longview. CJ Hopkins had a 46-yard return.
64: Yards on punt returns for the Lobos. Tyree Hale had a 37-yard return and Dylan Davis had a 27-yard return.
9.8: Yards per carry this season for Markevion Haynes. The senior tailback has 642 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.