PINE TREE
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 70-35 win over Hallsville on Friday at Pirate Stadium:
70: Points scored by the Pirates, the most by a Pine Tree team under Kerry Lane in his five seasons as head coach. Pine Tree previously scored 63 twice — in a 63-40 win over Bullard to open the season in 2018 and in a 63-28 win over Crandall earlier this season.
5: Wins in a row for Pine Tree against Hallsville under Lane.
8: Pirate wins in a season for the first time since 1977.
10.7: Yards per carry on Friday by the Pirates against Hallsville. Pine Tree finished with 34 carries for 367 yards and eight TDs.