Hallsville vs Pine Tree
Buy Now

Hallsville vs Pine Tree, on Tuesday December 4, 2020, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

PINE TREE

Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 70-35 win over Hallsville on Friday at Pirate Stadium:

70: Points scored by the Pirates, the most by a Pine Tree team under Kerry Lane in his five seasons as head coach. Pine Tree previously scored 63 twice — in a 63-40 win over Bullard to open the season in 2018 and in a 63-28 win over Crandall earlier this season.

5: Wins in a row for Pine Tree against Hallsville under Lane.

8: Pirate wins in a season for the first time since 1977.

10.7: Yards per carry on Friday by the Pirates against Hallsville. Pine Tree finished with 34 carries for 367 yards and eight TDs.

 

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.