Sports Writer George Whitley a by the numbers look at Pine Tree’s 32-7 win over Hallsville on Friday in Longview:
4: Consecutive years Pine Tree has beaten Hallsville
5.7: Average yards per rush by Pine Tree
16.1: Average yards per reception by Pine Tree
8.4: Hallsville’s Tre Fulton’s average yards per rush
0: Points scored by Hallsville in the first three quarters
3: Turnovers suffered by the Bobcats, one fumble, one interception and an onside kick.
13: The number of wins Pine Tree has in the head-to-head series with the Bobcats. Hallsville still leads the series 18-13-1.