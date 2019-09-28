Hallsville vs Pine Tree
Hallsville vs Pine Tree, on Friday September 27, 2019, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

PINE TREE

Sports Writer George Whitley a by the numbers look at Pine Tree’s 32-7 win over Hallsville on Friday in Longview:

4: Consecutive years Pine Tree has beaten Hallsville

5.7: Average yards per rush by Pine Tree

16.1: Average yards per reception by Pine Tree

8.4: Hallsville’s Tre Fulton’s average yards per rush

0: Points scored by Hallsville in the first three quarters

3: Turnovers suffered by the Bobcats, one fumble, one interception and an onside kick.

13: The number of wins Pine Tree has in the head-to-head series with the Bobcats. Hallsville still leads the series 18-13-1.

 