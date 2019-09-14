PINE TREE
Staff writer George Whitley takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 64-62 triple overtime loss to Kilgore on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore:
■ 126: Combined points of Pine Tree and Kilgore
■ 11.1: Average rush by Pine Tree’s D.J. Freeman
■ 52: Combined first downs of Pine Tree and Kilgore
■ 232: Total receiving yardage of Pine Tree’s Keelan Turner and Gabe Adams
■ 1,077: Combined offensive yardage of Pine Tree and Kilgore
■ 30: Points accounted for on 5 TDs by Pine Tree’s Keelan Turner
■ 126: Rushing yards from Kilgore’s Tray Epps
■ 78: Completion percentage of Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea
■ 2: Combined kickoff returns for TDs by Pine Tree and Kilgore
■ 31: Victories for Kilgore in its series with Pine Tree