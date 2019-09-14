PINE TREE

Staff writer George Whitley takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 64-62 triple overtime loss to Kilgore on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore:

126: Combined points of Pine Tree and Kilgore

11.1: Average rush by Pine Tree’s D.J. Freeman

52: Combined first downs of Pine Tree and Kilgore

232: Total receiving yardage of Pine Tree’s Keelan Turner and Gabe Adams

1,077: Combined offensive yardage of Pine Tree and Kilgore

30: Points accounted for on 5 TDs by Pine Tree’s Keelan Turner

126: Rushing yards from Kilgore’s Tray Epps

78: Completion percentage of Kilgore’s Dalton McElyea

2: Combined kickoff returns for TDs by Pine Tree and Kilgore

31: Victories for Kilgore in its series with Pine Tree

 