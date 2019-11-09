PINE TREE

Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 38-33 loss to Marshall on Friday in Marshall:

2: Times in the past three seasons the Pirates have qualified for the playoffs after missing out on the postseason party for 16 seasons prior to the 2017 campaign.

10: Average margin of defeat in the Pirates’ five losses this season.

20: Average margin of victory in the Pirates’ five wins this season.

35: Combined touchdowns accounted for by Pirate QB D.J. Freeman in 10 games — 16 rushing and 19 passing.

35.6: Average yards on Marshall’s five rushing touchdowns against the Pirates.

 