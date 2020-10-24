PINE TREE
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 24-7 win over Marshall on Friday in the district opener for both teams at Maverick Stadium in Marshall:
4: Years in a row the Pirates have opened district play with wins. Pine Tree defeated Hallsville in 2019 and 2018 and Sulphur Springs in 2017
0: Turnovers by the Pirates against Marshall. Also the number of interceptions thrown this season by Pine Tree quarterback D.J. Freeman, ho has tossed nine TD passes
24: Unanswered points for Pine Tree after Marshall scored an early touchdown
25: Number of consecutive district wins for Marshall heading into Friday’s game
8: Number of consecutive wins for Marshall against Pine Tree before Fridays’ game