PINE TREE
Staff writer Hayden Henry takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 45-23 win over Mount Pleasant on Friday night in Mount Pleasant:
54: Seconds between scores for Pine Tree at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter to go up 17-0.
61: Seconds between scores for Pine Tree late in the third quarter to go up 45-14.
6: Touchdowns of 50-plus yards for Pine Tree in the past two games. DJ Freeman had a 51-yard run and touchdown passes of 71 and 82 yards to Keelan Turner and Nikema Williams against Mount Pleasant. Tyler Sheffield had a 53-yard run and Freeman had scoring passes of 70 and 64 yards against Whitehouse.
37: Years since Pine Tree had seven wins in a season.
43: Years since Pine Tree had eight wins in a season.
6.5: Yards per carry this season for Sheffield, who finished with 152 yards on 17 carries and a 39-yard touchdown against the Tigers.
25.9: Yards per catch for Turner this season