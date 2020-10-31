PINE TREE
Sports editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 34-7 win over Nacogdoches on Friday:
30: Years since the Pirates were unbeaten five games into a season. The Pirates are 4-0-1 on the year. In 1990, Pine Tree started the season 5-0 and finished 6-4.
2: Wins in a row against Nacogdoches. Since dropping a 43-42 decision to the Dragons in 2018, the Pirates have notched 38-28 and 34-7 wins.
24: Total points allowed by the Pirates in the past 21/2 games. Pine Tree was tied 10-10 with Kennedale when that game was called at halftime due to power issues at Kennedale’s stadium, and the Pirates have given up 7 to Marshall and 7 to Nacogdoches the past two weeks.
252: Rushing yards per game for Pine Tree in the last two weeks. The Pirates had 272 yards on 38 carries against Nacogdoches after piling up 232 yards the previous week against Marshall.