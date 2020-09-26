Princeton vs Pine Tree
Buy Now

Princeton vs Pine Tree, on Friday September 25, 2020, at Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/ News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

PINE TREE

Sports Editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 55-30 win over Princeton:

3: Straight seasons the Pirates have opened with wins.

6: Total touchdowns Pirate QB D.J. Freeman had a hand in — four passing and two rushing. He tossed TD strikes of 43, 20, 67 and 23 yards and had scoring runs of 40 and 2 yards.

87: Yards on a touchdown by Courtney Stitmon, who picked up a blocked field goal and scored early in the second quarter. Stitmon also had an interception in the game.

7: Difference in total yardage gained by the two teams. Pine Tree piled up 461 yards, and Princeton finished with 454 total yards.

0: Turnovers by the Pirates.

 