PINE TREE
Sports Editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 55-30 win over Princeton:
3: Straight seasons the Pirates have opened with wins.
6: Total touchdowns Pirate QB D.J. Freeman had a hand in — four passing and two rushing. He tossed TD strikes of 43, 20, 67 and 23 yards and had scoring runs of 40 and 2 yards.
87: Yards on a touchdown by Courtney Stitmon, who picked up a blocked field goal and scored early in the second quarter. Stitmon also had an interception in the game.
7: Difference in total yardage gained by the two teams. Pine Tree piled up 461 yards, and Princeton finished with 454 total yards.
0: Turnovers by the Pirates.