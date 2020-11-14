PINE TREE
Sports Editor Jack Stallard takes a by-the-numbers look at Pine Tree’s 44-0 loss to Texas High on Friday in Texarkana:
8: Years since Pine Tree suffered its last shutout before Friday’s game. The Pirates were last held scoreless in a 38-0 loss to Hallsville back on Oct. 19, 2012
2: Straight games for the Pirates against unbeaten opponents. Pine Tree will next host Whitehouse, which is 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play after a 30-22 win over Marshall on Friday
105: Yards rushing by Pine Tree’s Davonta Davis against Texas High. Davis, a sophomore making his varsity debut, carried 12 times, with a long run of 37 yards